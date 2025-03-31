Fantasy Hockey
Alex Pietrangelo Injury: Practices Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Pietrangelo (upper body) practiced Monday but could miss Tuesday's game against Edmonton, Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.

During Monday's session, Pietrangelo paired with Ben Hutton, a frequent healthy scratch this season. The 35-year-old Pietrangelo doesn't appear to be ready to return from a three-game absence. He has produced four goals, 32 points, 119 shots on net and 131 blocked shots through 67 games this season.

