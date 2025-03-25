Alex Pietrangelo Injury: Questionable for rest of trip
Pietrangelo (lower body) may not playing during the Golden Knights' road trip, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Pietrangelo's injury is not believed to be long term, but there's some doubt about his availability for the next two games at a minimum. Vegas is at Chicago on Friday and at Nashville on Saturday. Fantasy managers should have a backup plan in place in the seemingly likely event Pietrangelo is sidelined for one or both of those games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now