Alex Pietrangelo Injury: Sitting out Saturday

Pietrangelo (upper body) won't play Saturday versus Montreal, SinBin.vegas reports.

Pietrangelo will miss his second straight game, but he hasn't been ruled out yet for Monday's matchup against Philadelphia. He has accounted for two goals, 12 assists, 39 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and 16 hits across 19 appearances this season. If Nicolas Hague (undisclosed) remains out, Robert Hagg will fill in again for Pietrangelo versus the Canadiens.