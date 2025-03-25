Fantasy Hockey
Alex Pietrangelo headshot

Alex Pietrangelo Injury: Unavailable versus Wild

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Pietrangelo (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus the Wild.

Pietrangelo logged 25:03 of ice time Sunday versus the Lightning, earning two assists in a 4-2 win. The 35-year-old's absence will be offset by Shea Theodore's return from an arm injury, though this should also allow Kaedan Korczak to remain in the lineup. Pietrangelo's next chance to play is Friday in Chicago, which is the first game of a back-to-back set.

Alex Pietrangelo
Vegas Golden Knights
