Alex Pietrangelo Injury: Unavailable versus Wild

Pietrangelo (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus the Wild.

Pietrangelo logged 25:03 of ice time Sunday versus the Lightning, earning two assists in a 4-2 win. The 35-year-old's absence will be offset by Shea Theodore's return from an arm injury, though this should also allow Kaedan Korczak to remain in the lineup. Pietrangelo's next chance to play is Friday in Chicago, which is the first game of a back-to-back set.