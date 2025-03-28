Alex Pietrangelo Injury: Will miss next two games

Pietrangelo (lower body) is expected to miss the final two games of Vegas' road trip, the Golden Knights announced Friday.

That rules Pietrangelo out for Friday's tilt in Chicago and Saturday's clash in Nashville. He's already missed Tuesday's 5-1 win over Minnesota. He has four goals, 32 points, 119 shots, 39 hits and 131 blocks in 67 outings in 2024-25. Kaedan Korczak is likely to remain in the lineup while Pietrangelo is unavailable.