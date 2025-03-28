Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Pietrangelo headshot

Alex Pietrangelo Injury: Will miss next two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Pietrangelo (lower body) is expected to miss the final two games of Vegas' road trip, the Golden Knights announced Friday.

That rules Pietrangelo out for Friday's tilt in Chicago and Saturday's clash in Nashville. He's already missed Tuesday's 5-1 win over Minnesota. He has four goals, 32 points, 119 shots, 39 hits and 131 blocks in 67 outings in 2024-25. Kaedan Korczak is likely to remain in the lineup while Pietrangelo is unavailable.

Alex Pietrangelo
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now