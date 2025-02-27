Alex Pietrangelo News: Breaks slump Thursday
Pietrangelo recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Blackhawks.
Pietrangelo put an end to his 10-game point drought with the helper. He went minus-6 with 17 shots on net and 24 blocked shots in that span. The 35-year-old defenseman is not playing like he did in his prime, but he remains an effective top-four blueliner for the Golden Knights. This season, he's at three goals, 23 helpers, 103 shots on net, 112 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 56 appearances. His assist Thursday was his first power-play point of the campaign, and he'll likely see more time with the man advantage as long as Shea Theodore (arm) is out of the lineup.
