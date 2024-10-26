Alex Pietrangelo News: Dishes out three helpers again

Pietrangelo recorded three assists in Friday's 6-4 win over the Senators.

Pietrangelo had endured a rough start to the season with just three assists across his first six outings, but he has turned things around of late with six helpers over his last two contests -- a span in which the Golden Knights have scored 12 goals while defeating the Kings and Senators. Pietrangelo is up to nine assists on the season, ranking second in the league among defensemen behind Cale Makar's 12.