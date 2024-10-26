Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alex Pietrangelo headshot

Alex Pietrangelo News: Dishes out three helpers again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 26, 2024

Pietrangelo recorded three assists in Friday's 6-4 win over the Senators.

Pietrangelo had endured a rough start to the season with just three assists across his first six outings, but he has turned things around of late with six helpers over his last two contests -- a span in which the Golden Knights have scored 12 goals while defeating the Kings and Senators. Pietrangelo is up to nine assists on the season, ranking second in the league among defensemen behind Cale Makar's 12.

Alex Pietrangelo
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News