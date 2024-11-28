Alex Pietrangelo News: Earns assist in return

Pietrangelo recorded an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Pietrangelo looked no worse for wear after a three-game absence, playing a season-high 25:40 in this contest. The defenseman has earned three points over nine appearances in November, slowing down his scoring pace after a fantastic October. Overall, he has two goals, 15 points, 40 shots on net, 34 blocked shots, 17 hits and a plus-6 rating across 20 games.