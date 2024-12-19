Alex Pietrangelo News: Finds twine Thursday

Pietrangelo scored a goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Pietrangelo ended an eight-game point drought with the game-tying goal in the second period. The 34-year-old's defense will keep him in a top-four role even when his offense is lacking. For the season, he has produced three goals, 13 helpers, 57 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 26 hits and a plus-10 rating over 29 appearances.