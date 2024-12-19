Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Pietrangelo headshot

Alex Pietrangelo News: Finds twine Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Pietrangelo scored a goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Pietrangelo ended an eight-game point drought with the game-tying goal in the second period. The 34-year-old's defense will keep him in a top-four role even when his offense is lacking. For the season, he has produced three goals, 13 helpers, 57 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 26 hits and a plus-10 rating over 29 appearances.

Alex Pietrangelo
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now