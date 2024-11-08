Alex Pietrangelo News: Forces overtime Friday

Pietrangelo scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Pietrangelo took a shot that banked in off a Kraken player at 18:38 of the third period. This goal ended a three-game slump for Pietrangelo, who has found offense in bunches this season. He's up to two goals, 11 assists, 30 shots on net, 13 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 14 appearances. He should continue to be a fixture in a top-four role with power-play time throughout 2024-25.