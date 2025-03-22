Alex Pietrangelo News: Logs assist in win

Pietrangelo notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Pietrangelo's recent uptick in offense continued with his third assist and fourth point in five games. The 35-year-old defenseman set up Mark Stone on what ended up as the game-winning goal in the second period. Pietrangelo is up to 30 points on the year, reaching that mark for the fourth year in a row -- it's a level he's never missed in a full-length season as an NHL regular, falling short of 30 in just the abbreviated 2012-13 and 2020-21 campaigns. He's added 118 shots on net, 130 blocked shots, 39 hits and a plus-10 rating over 66 outings this season.