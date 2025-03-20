Alex Pietrangelo News: Puts up helper

Pietrangelo logged an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Pietrangelo's offense is coming around -- he has three points over his last four games. The 35-year-old defenseman is up to 29 points, 117 shots on net, 130 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 65 outings overall, slightly behind his pace of 33 points in 64 contests in the 2023-24 regular season. Pietrangelo remains an effective two-way defenseman, though it's no surprise his offense continues to dip in the later years of his career.