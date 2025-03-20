Alex Pietrangelo News: Puts up helper
Pietrangelo logged an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.
Pietrangelo's offense is coming around -- he has three points over his last four games. The 35-year-old defenseman is up to 29 points, 117 shots on net, 130 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 65 outings overall, slightly behind his pace of 33 points in 64 contests in the 2023-24 regular season. Pietrangelo remains an effective two-way defenseman, though it's no surprise his offense continues to dip in the later years of his career.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now