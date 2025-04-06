Alex Pietrangelo News: Puts up helper in win

Pietrangelo notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Pietrangelo earned a helper in his third game back from missing four contests due to a lower-body injury. The 35-year-old has slotted right back into a top-four role, though he hasn't been able to reclaim a power-play spot with both Shea Theodore and Noah Hanifin healthy. Pietrangelo is at 33 points through 70 outings in 2024-25, matching his total from 64 games in the 2023-24 regular season. This year, he's added 123 shots on net, 137 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating.