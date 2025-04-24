Alex Pietrangelo News: Stays warm with goal

Pietrangelo scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild in Game 3.

Pietrangelo has gotten on the scoresheet in all three playoff outings so far, earning a goal, two assists, five shots on net, eight blocked shots and five hits. The 35-year-old has stepped up in a top-four role as a steady defensive presence while some of the Golden Knights' other blueliners have faltered under the playoff pressure. Pietrangelo likely can't keep up his recent scoring pace, but he's elevating his play at the right time of the season.