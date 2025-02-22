Alex Steeves News: Gets first NHL goal

Steeves scored a goal in Toronto's 6-3 win over Carolina on Saturday.

It was Steeves' first NHL goal, and it was a beauty. John Tavares got the puck at the left dot, wheeled and found him. He one-timed the puck from the dot in the right circle., beating Pyotr Kochetkov on the Leafs' first shot of the game. Steeves leads the AHL with 29 goals in 40 games with the Toronto Marlies. He could stick with the big club, which really needs some depth scoring.