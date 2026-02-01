Steeves had been scratched for the previous two games, but he replaced Pavel Zacha (upper body) for the Stadium Series contest. The goal snapped a 15-game goal drought, and he had gone eight outings without a point entering Sunday. Steeves saw some top-six usage earlier in the season, but until his offense improves, he looks to be firmly in a bottom-six role. The 26-year-old is at nine goals, 15 points, 46 shots on net, 123 hits, 32 PIM, 25 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 37 appearances.