Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alex Steeves headshot

Alex Steeves News: Recalled under emergency conditions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Steeves was elevated from AHL Toronto under emergency conditions Tuesday.

Steeves' promotion would seem to indicate that there is an injury, or at least a game-time decision, for a member of the Leafs' forward group. According to David Alter of The Hockey News, both Max Domi and William Nylander took maintenance days Monday, which isn't normally a significant concern, but it would appear perhaps there is more than meets the eye here. If Steeves does suit up versus Ottawa on Tuesday, it will likely be in a bottom-six role, though the team is already without Auston Matthews (upper body) and Max Pacioretty (lower body), so a second-line spot could open up for Steeves.

Alex Steeves
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now