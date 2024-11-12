Alex Steeves News: Recalled under emergency conditions

Steeves was elevated from AHL Toronto under emergency conditions Tuesday.

Steeves' promotion would seem to indicate that there is an injury, or at least a game-time decision, for a member of the Leafs' forward group. According to David Alter of The Hockey News, both Max Domi and William Nylander took maintenance days Monday, which isn't normally a significant concern, but it would appear perhaps there is more than meets the eye here. If Steeves does suit up versus Ottawa on Tuesday, it will likely be in a bottom-six role, though the team is already without Auston Matthews (upper body) and Max Pacioretty (lower body), so a second-line spot could open up for Steeves.