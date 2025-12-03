The 25-year-old winger is getting a look on Boston's top line while David Pastrnak (undisclosed) is unavailable, and Steeves is taking full advantage. Tuesday's performance was the second time in the last four games that he's lit the lamp twice. Steeves has five goals in 12 games as a Bruin while racking up 42 hits. He's shown plenty of scoring acumen in the AHL, including 36 goals in 59 regular-season games for AHL Toronto in 2024-25. Steeves might be making a case to stick around in a middle-six role once Pastrnak returns.