Alex Tuch Injury: Game-time call Tuesday

Tuch (undisclosed) will participate in Tuesday's morning skate to see if he will be available against the Ducks, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Tuch left Saturday's matchup with the Rangers after just 13:19 of ice time, his fewest minutes this year. In his 55 games this season, the 28-year-old winger has managed 19 goals and should reach the 20-goal threshold for the third consecutive campaign. If Tuch can't give it a go, Jordan Greenway should be in contention for a top-six role.