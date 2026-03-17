Alex Tuch Injury: Not playing Tuesday
Tuch (illness) won't suit up Tuesday versus the Golden Knights, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Tuch appears to need at least one game off to recover from his illness. Tyson Kozak is set to return from an undisclosed injury Tuesday, while Josh Doan will likely get a boost in ice time due to Tuch's absence. Tuch's next chance to play is Thursday in San Jose.
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