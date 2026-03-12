Alex Tuch headshot

Alex Tuch Injury: Not playing versus Capitals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Tuch (lower body) won't suit up Thursday versus the Capitals, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Tuch's next chance to play is Saturday versus the Maple Leafs. Tanner Pearson is poised to make his Sabres debut after last week's trade from the Jets.

Alex Tuch
Buffalo Sabres
