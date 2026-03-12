Alex Tuch Injury: Questionable Thursday
Tuch is questionable for Thursday's game against Washington because of a lower-body injury.
Tuch has 28 goals and 57 points in 64 outings in 2025-26. If he can't play Thursday, then it would disrupt his seven-game scoring streak (six goals, nine points). Tanner Pearson might make his Sabres debut if Tuch is unavailable.
