Alex Tuch Injury: Slated to be GTD
Tuch is expected to be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup in Vegas due to an illness, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
If Tuch is unable to play Tuesday, Tyson Kozak, who has missed the last six games as a result of an undisclosed injury, will slot back into the lineup. Josh Doan would also most likely move up to the top six on the right side if Tuch is sidelined in Vegas.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Tuch See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs7 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 89 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 512 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 314 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Tuch See More