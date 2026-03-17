Alex Tuch Injury: Slated to be GTD

Tuch is expected to be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup in Vegas due to an illness, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

If Tuch is unable to play Tuesday, Tyson Kozak, who has missed the last six games as a result of an undisclosed injury, will slot back into the lineup. Josh Doan would also most likely move up to the top six on the right side if Tuch is sidelined in Vegas.