Alex Tuch Injury: Suffers undisclosed injury

Tuch sustained an undisclosed injury during Saturday's 8-2 win over the Rangers, but coach Lindy Ruff isn't "too concerned," per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Tuch had three shots in 13:19 of ice time Saturday, bringing him up to 127 shots in 55 appearances this season. He also has 19 goals and 43 points in 2024-25. If Tuch can't play against Anaheim on Tuesday, Sam Lafferty could draw back into the lineup.