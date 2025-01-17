Alex Tuch News: Adds helper in loss

Tuch provided an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Tuch has two goals and three assists over his last five contests. The 28-year-old winger is up to 33 points, 98 shots on net, 70 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 45 appearances. Tuch is second among all forwards in blocks, trailing only Seattle's Brandon Tanev (75), making him one of the better two-way wingers in the whole league.