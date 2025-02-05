Alex Tuch News: Carries offense in win

Tuch scored two goals, one the game-winner, and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Both his tallies came in the second period, when he tipped home point shots by Dennis Gilbert and Rasmus Dahlin. Tuch has been hot over the last month, racking up six goals and 12 points over the last 13 games, and he's two tallies short of his third straight 20-goal campaign, and the fourth of his career.