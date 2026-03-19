Alex Tuch News: Draws helper in return

Tuch notched an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Tuch has missed two games recently, one for a lower-body injury and the other for an illness. The 29-year-old was back in action after the illness and is set to handle a top-six role as long as he can stay healthy. For the season, Tuch is up to 58 points (28 goals, 30 helpers), 160 shots on net, 76 blocked shots, 71 hits, 49 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 66 appearances.