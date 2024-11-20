Alex Tuch News: Expected to play Wednesday

Tuch (undisclosed) is expected to play Wednesday against the Kings, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Tuch missed Monday's practice session due to an undisclosed injury, but the issue was believed to be minor, and he returned to practice Tuesday. Head coach Lindy Ruff said after Wednesday's morning skate that he expects Tuch to suit up against Los Angeles, so it doesn't appear as though the 28-year-old will be forced to miss any time. Over eight appearances in November, Tuch has tallied two goals and eight points while averaging 20:20 of ice time.