Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alex Tuch headshot

Alex Tuch News: Expected to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 20, 2024 at 12:29pm

Tuch (undisclosed) is expected to play Wednesday against the Kings, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Tuch missed Monday's practice session due to an undisclosed injury, but the issue was believed to be minor, and he returned to practice Tuesday. Head coach Lindy Ruff said after Wednesday's morning skate that he expects Tuch to suit up against Los Angeles, so it doesn't appear as though the 28-year-old will be forced to miss any time. Over eight appearances in November, Tuch has tallied two goals and eight points while averaging 20:20 of ice time.

Alex Tuch
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now