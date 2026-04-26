Alex Tuch headshot

Alex Tuch News: Extends point streak in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Tuch scored a goal and added an assist Sunday during the Sabres' 6-1 win over the Bruins in Game 4 of their first-round series.

The 29-year-old winger wasted little time extending his point streak to six games by helping to set up Peyton Krebs for a goal early in the first period, then Tuch potted his own tally in the third to round out the scoring for Buffalo. Tuch has been locked in to begin the playoffs with three goals and six points in four games, and he's been a big factor in the Sabres standing on the brink of advancing to the second round with a win in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Alex Tuch
Buffalo Sabres
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