Alex Tuch News: Finds twine Monday

Tuch scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Kraken.

Tuch brought the Sabres within a goal late in the third period, but they couldn't get an equalizer. The winger has three goals and three assists over his last six games, and it's encouraging to see him be productive on the second line. The 28-year-old is up to 15 goals, 34 points, 100 shots on net, 70 blocked shots, 35 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 46 outings overall.