Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Tuch headshot

Alex Tuch News: Finds twine Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Tuch scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Kraken.

Tuch brought the Sabres within a goal late in the third period, but they couldn't get an equalizer. The winger has three goals and three assists over his last six games, and it's encouraging to see him be productive on the second line. The 28-year-old is up to 15 goals, 34 points, 100 shots on net, 70 blocked shots, 35 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 46 outings overall.

Alex Tuch
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now