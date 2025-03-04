Alex Tuch News: Goal streak at four games

Tuch scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Tuch has scored in four straight contests and has seven goals and five assists over his last nine outings. The 28-year-old winger also has multiple shots on net over his last eight games, providing a solid foundation for his recent success. He's up to 23 goals -- one more than last season -- and 47 points while adding 143 shots on net, 52 hits, 87 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 59 appearances in 2024-25.