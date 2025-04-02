Alex Tuch News: Goal streak at four games

Tuch produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

The 28-year-old bookended the scoring on the night, beating Linus Ullmark for the game's first tally midway through the first period and then feeding Ryan Mcleod for an empty-netter late in the third. Tuch has found the back of the net in four straight contests, racking up five goals and eight points during the hot streak, and he sits one point away from recording his second career 60-point campaign.