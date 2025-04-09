Alex Tuch News: Keeps rolling with shortie

Tuch scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Tuch currently stands alone atop the list of shorthanded goals this season -- he has six of them after Tuesday, breaking a tie with Sam Reinhart and Seth Jarvis. Tuch also leads the league with eight shorthanded points, one less than his nine power-play points as he enjoys an excellent all-around campaign. The winger has seven goals and five assists during a seven-game point streak that has him up to 63 points, 183 shots on net, 106 blocked shots, 69 hits and a plus-16 rating over 77 appearances this season. It's still a long shot, but Tuch could push for the 70-point mark if he stays hot to close out the campaign.