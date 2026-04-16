Alex Tuch News: Nets 200th career goal

Tuch scored a goal and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Stars.

Tuch wasn't rested Wednesday in the regular-season finale, and he was able to put away his 200th career goal in the contest. He has four goals and three assists over his last eight outings, so he'll enter the postseason with some momentum. The winger concludes the regular season at 33 goals, 66 points, 195 shots on net, 82 hits, 90 blocked shots, 57 PIM and a plus-24 rating over 79 appearances.