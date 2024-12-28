Alex Tuch News: Nets hat trick Friday

Tuch scored a hat trick in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Tuch opened his account midway through the first period with a tip-in to give the Sabres a two-goal lead, and he added two more tallies in the third period to close the game out. Tuch is up to 12 goals this season, though this was his first multi-goal effort in 2024-25. It was also Tuch's third hat trick of his NHL career, notching all of them with the Sabres, but it was the first time he accomplished this feat on home ice.