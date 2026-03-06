Alex Tuch News: Nets shortie in win
Tuch scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.
Tuch's point streak is up to three goals and two assists. He's scored all three of those tallies on special teams (two on the power play, one shorthanded). The 29-year-old winger is up to 25 goals, 53 points, 150 shots on net, 64 hits, 69 blocked shots, 49 PIM and a plus-18 rating over 61 appearances in a top-six role this season.
