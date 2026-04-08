Alex Tuch News: Nets tying goal

Tuch scored a goal and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Tuch has scored in consecutive games and has four points over his last five contests. His tally Wednesday tied the game at 3-3 early in the third period. The veteran winger is up to 31 goals, 63 points, 189 shots on net, 87 blocked shots, 81 hits, 57 PIM and a plus-22 rating through 76 appearances. Tuch's well-rounded production makes him an excellent option in most fantasy formats.