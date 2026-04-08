Alex Tuch News: Nets tying goal
Tuch scored a goal and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.
Tuch has scored in consecutive games and has four points over his last five contests. His tally Wednesday tied the game at 3-3 early in the third period. The veteran winger is up to 31 goals, 63 points, 189 shots on net, 87 blocked shots, 81 hits, 57 PIM and a plus-22 rating through 76 appearances. Tuch's well-rounded production makes him an excellent option in most fantasy formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Tuch See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week3 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2712 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 2514 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs29 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 831 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Tuch See More