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Alex Tuch News: Nets tying goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Tuch scored a goal and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Tuch has scored in consecutive games and has four points over his last five contests. His tally Wednesday tied the game at 3-3 early in the third period. The veteran winger is up to 31 goals, 63 points, 189 shots on net, 87 blocked shots, 81 hits, 57 PIM and a plus-22 rating through 76 appearances. Tuch's well-rounded production makes him an excellent option in most fantasy formats.

Alex Tuch
Buffalo Sabres
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