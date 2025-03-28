Alex Tuch News: One of each in Thursday's win

Tuch scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Penguins.

The Sabres got offense from all over the lineup, and Tuch saw 17:41 of ice time despite being listed on the third line. It was his first multi-point effort since Feb. 8 versus the Predators. Tuch's still been consistent lately with nine goals and an assist over his last 17 outings. For the season, the two-way winger is up to 28 goals, 53 points, 169 shots on net, 98 blocked shots, 65 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-11 rating across 71 outings.