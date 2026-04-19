Alex Tuch News: Picks up two points in win

Tuch scored an empty-net goal on four shots, added an assist, doled out 10 hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Bruins in Game 1.

Tuch upped the intensity for the postseason -- he didn't have more than five hits in any regular-season game. The veteran winger is coming off a regular season in which he produced 66 points, 195 shots on net, 90 blocked shots, 82 hits and 57 PIM over 79 appearances in a top-six role. Unlike many of the Sabres, Tuch isn't in his first rodeo with postseason hockey -- he had 33 points over 66 playoff outings over four years with the Golden Knights. That will give Tuch valuable leadership experience on an inexperienced roster.