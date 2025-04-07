Alex Tuch News: Point streak reaches six games

Tuch recorded a goal and an assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Tuch has found the back of the net six times during his six-game point streak, and the winger has cleared the 60-point plateau for the second time over his last three seasons with 62 points over 76 outings this year. Tuch is only three goals shy of tying his career-best mark of 36 tallies in 2022-23. The Sabres have six games left before the end of the campaign.