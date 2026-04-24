Alex Tuch News: Pots goal in Game 3 win
Tuch scored a goal and two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Bruins in Game 3.
Tuch has racked up two goals, two assists, nine shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-4 rating over the first three games of the series. He's doing his part as an all-situations winger, raising the intensity and adding plenty of offense. Tuch should continue to see premium ice time, making him a solid option for DFS.
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