Alex Tuch News: Pots goal in Game 3 win

Tuch scored a goal and two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Bruins in Game 3.

Tuch has racked up two goals, two assists, nine shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-4 rating over the first three games of the series. He's doing his part as an all-situations winger, raising the intensity and adding plenty of offense. Tuch should continue to see premium ice time, making him a solid option for DFS.