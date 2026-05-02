Alex Tuch News: Pots goal in series-clinching win

Tuch had a goal, two shots on net, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 6 of the first-round series.

Tuch has been the Sabres' most consistent producer in the playoffs so far, recording at least one point in five of the six games against Boston. He notched seven points (four goals, three assists), a plus-8 rating, 20 shots on net, 21 hits and nine blocked shots in Buffalo's first-round series victory. He remains an excellent option for fantasy managers due to his scoring upside and category coverage.