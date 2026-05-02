Alex Tuch headshot

Alex Tuch News: Pots goal in series-clinching win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 8:07am

Tuch had a goal, two shots on net, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 6 of the first-round series.

Tuch has been the Sabres' most consistent producer in the playoffs so far, recording at least one point in five of the six games against Boston. He notched seven points (four goals, three assists), a plus-8 rating, 20 shots on net, 21 hits and nine blocked shots in Buffalo's first-round series victory. He remains an excellent option for fantasy managers due to his scoring upside and category coverage.

Alex Tuch
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Tuch See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Tuch See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Corey Abbott
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
9 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Corey Abbott
9 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, April 21
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
11 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Corey Abbott
11 days ago