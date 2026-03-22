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Alex Tuch News: Pots opening goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Tuch scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Tuch has been out of the lineup a couple of times recently due to an illness and a lower-body issue, but both absences were just one game. It's sapped some of his momentum on offense -- prior to the first absence, he had a seven-game point streak going. The 29-year-old winger is up to 29 goals, 59 points, 166 shots on net, 72 hits, 77 blocked shots, 51 PIM and a plus-20 rating over 68 outings this season. He's on the precipice of reaching the 60-point mark for the third time in four years.

Alex Tuch
Buffalo Sabres
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