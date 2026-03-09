Alex Tuch headshot

Alex Tuch News: Pots two goals Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Tuch delivered two goals, including one on the power play and one shorthanded, four shots, three hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Lightning.

Tuch found the back of the net twice in the second period and showed his versatility, scoring on the man advantage but also while the Sabres had one fewer player on the ice. Tuch should continue to find ways to produce as long as he remains part of the first line -- he's registered five goals and eight points over his last six appearances.

Alex Tuch
Buffalo Sabres
