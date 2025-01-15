Alex Tuch News: Records helper in win

Tuch notched an assist, three shots on goal, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Tuch has two goals and two assists over his last four outings. The 28-year-old winger is up to 32 points, 97 shots on net, 70 blocked shots, 34 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-15 rating over 44 appearances. Tuch's strong two-way play hasn't forced him to sacrifice offense, making him a good option for fantasy formats that count a lot of categories.