Alex Tuch News: Scores game-winner in OT

Tuch tallied the game-winning goal and registered five shots on net in Monday's 3-2 overtime win against the Bruins.

With 11 seconds remaining in the extra period, Tuch tipped a shot from Owen Power into the back of the net to seal the win. Monday's winning goal helped Tuch eclipse the 50-point mark on the season with 26 of the tallies being goals. He currently ranks fourth on the Sabres in points and trails JJ Peterka by one tally. While Tuch has 10 points in his last 13 games, he hasn't registered an assist since before the 4 Nations Face-Off. Tuch offers great value in fantasy ahead of the postseason and can elevate his value to another level if he can up his playmaking down the stretch.