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Alex Tuch News: Scores goal No. 30

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 8:17am

Tuch scored his 30th goal of the season in Monday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

The 29-year-old winger opened the scoring early in the first period by ripping a shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy from the slot right after stepping out of the penalty box. It's the third time in the last four regular seasons that Tuch has hit the 30-goal mark, but with just four games left before the playoffs for the Sabres, his odds of reaching his career high of 36 are very slim.

Alex Tuch
Buffalo Sabres
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