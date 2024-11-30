Alex Tuch News: Scores in defeat

Tuch scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in 21:37 of ice time in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Tuch had his six-game point streak snapped against Minnesota on Wednesday, but he helped Buffalo earn a point Friday by tying the game at 3-3 in the third period. The right-shot winger scored for the third time in four games, and through 13 games in November, Tuch has found the scoresheet on 10 occasions. The Syracuse native is leading the Sabres in scoring with eight goals, 14 assists and a team-best plus-12 rating over 23 contests.