Alex Tuch News: Scores in loss to Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 11:18am

Tuch scored a goal in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Tuch ended a four-game point drought with a goal in the first period, but it wasn't enough to give the Sabres the victory after John Tavares' hat trick flipped the script of the contest. Tuch is up to nine goals and 25 points this season across 31 appearances, but he also brings value with his physicality, as he's up to 26 hits and 44 blocked shots.

