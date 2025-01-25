Alex Tuch News: Seven points in last nine games

Tuch scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Tuch has 16 goals, 19 assists and 108 shots in 49 games. He has four goals, seven points and 22 shots in his last nine outings. Tuch does have a 79-point season on his resume, but that's likely an anomaly. The reality is that he's more likely a 55-point, second-unit winger who will give fantasy managers some secondary blocks. That should have him rostered in many formats, but he's also slightly overrated in others.